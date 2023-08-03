In the spirit of our ‘Back to School’ week, parents have to start thinking about school lunches for their kids. Lunchtime is a crucial part of any kids day, and the perfect meal can make or break their day, so Jane Brosseau is helping us find some creative school lunch ideas.

Ashley Howard spoke with Jane, a lifestyle and parenting expert who is a mother of 10 kids, to learn about some non-sandwich school lunch ideas, how to personalize lunches for your kids, and showed off some creative ideas for lunch like mini pizzas and yogurt parfaits.

Watch this video to see five school lunch ideas and tips that will get you ready for the school year and help give kids exciting lunches.