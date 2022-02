PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A day after the Portland Business Alliance released its analysis on the serious economic problems Portland is facing, two major commercial real estate developers in town are weighing in with their insight and outlook on the city. Melvin Mark Company and TMT Development are two major commercial real estate companies in Portland that have their finger on the pulse of what's going on in the city, and behind the scenes in the business sector. The commercial real estate developers told KOIN 6 that 25% of downtown Portland’s offices are vacant right now.

The Portland Business Alliance says office workers are an essential part of sustaining a thriving downtown with vibrant shops and restaurants. The work-from-home model is throttling the city's recovery.