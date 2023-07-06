Third Angle New Music has partnered with Wapato Island Farm to host the Fresh Air Fest on July 8. This event will feature a variety of local vendors and performances, including headlining band Balún, to celebrate summer, nature, and music.

Ashley Howard spoke to Sarah Tiedemann, the artistic director of Third Angle, and Angélica Negron, Balún’s singer and accordion player.

Watch this video to learn more about the key ingredients that make this event so unique, including food and drinks, sunshine, and a music-guided tour.