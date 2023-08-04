You can find all kinds of fusion and diverse food in and around the Portland area, but there is one thing that is missing. In 2017, Akadi was established to represent the side of Africa that’s been missing on the food scene.

Ashley Howard spoke with Fatou Ouattara, the executive chef and owner of Akadi, and the two did a cooking demonstration and prepared their famous and delicious chicken suya wings dish.

Watch this video to learn more about Akadi, the cooking classes offered, and get a peak at one of their most popular foods.