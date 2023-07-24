If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the art of cooking from a professional or create the perfect food dish, private chef and cooking instructor Chef Renato is ready to help!

The Italian chef offers authentic recipes and dishes in his cooking classes and private lessons that are fun and easy to make.

Ashley Howard spoke with Chef Renato about his background in cooking, the classes he offers, and the two even did a cooking lesson together. Watch this video to see the delicious food they made and more.