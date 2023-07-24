Fashion week in Portland will be here before we know it, and it never hurts to get to know the designer behind some of the best fashion pieces around.

House of Veracruz designs a collection of radically distinctive pieces designed and made for all bodies who embrace the freedom of expression.

Ashley Howard spoke to apparel and jewelry designer Rosalena Winkler about the sustainable fashion brand, the inspiration in the designs, and the local Portland connection.

Watch this video to learn more about Veracruz and see the designs firsthand on their models.