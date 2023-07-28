You can find the Rosebuds dance team on the ice during the Portland Winterhawks game and even in the stands hyping up the crowd, but we don’t get to see what goes into being a Rosebuds. This talented team has tryouts coming up to see who is Rosebuds material, but it’s a lot more work than meets the eye.

Ashley Howard spoke with Rosebuds director Vickie Boonkoom and captain Hayley Dulong about the tryout process, what makes the Rosebuds so special, and taught Ashley a portion of their dance routine!

Watch this video to learn more about the Portland Rosebuds tryouts and see what makes them so fun to watch.