The pop-rock trio Hanson was in town recently to perform at Crystal Ballroom in Portland. The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy nominated band was here on their Red Green Blue tour in support of their new album and Nicole DeCosta caught up with them at soundcheck. It’s hard to believe the brothers from Tulsa, Oklahoma, are 30 years into performing together. They talk about their new album, tour, and the community they’ve built since their 1997 Number One hit “MMMBop.”

