The Portland Sketch Comedy Fest is right around the corner, featuring performers from all over the country for a three night event. Performers from nine different cities across North America will be coming to the Siren Theater to bring the energy and laughter of comedy to Portland.

Ashley Howard spoke to the co-producers that are putting this event together for its fifth year, Shelley McLendon and Ted Douglass. Watch this video to learn more about sketch comedy, the process for forming the nightly lineup, and some of the performers who will be on the stage for the festival.