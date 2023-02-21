PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Licensed social worker turned podcast host focusing on mental health and wellness, Ashley McCall, is sharing tips to improve self-care routines for healthy minds and bodies.

“Self-care plays a crucial role in promoting overall wellness,” McCall said — noting self-care can help manage stress, maintain healthy relationships and achieve a sense of balance and fulfillment.

McCall recommends trying activities that are both good for you and push you out of your comfort zone like going for walks in nature, journaling and practicing gratitude.

