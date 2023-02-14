PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland company, Panga, has a launched a line of recyclable and bio-degradable dental products — working to increase sustainability in the dental care field.

Panga began in 2020 after co-owner and dental hygienist Ingrid Adeogun says she saw the amount of sing-use plastic waste in the dental industry.

“I had patients come to me asking ‘How can I find a sustainable replacement for this plastic toothbrush that we’re going home with?’” Adeogun said.

Panga’s line of eco-friendly products includes a stand-alone bamboo toothbrush, compostable floss picks and a copper tongue scraper that is recyclable.

To date, there are more than 4.7 billion plastic toothbrushes that are thrown away every year globally, according to Adeogun.

Panga can be found in New Seasons, in zero-waste stores around Portland and online at Anthropologie.