KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 01:03 PM PST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 01:03 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In honor of National Dentist Day on March 6, Dr. Alexandra Dahm of Haven Dental PDX is sharing oral hygiene tips for “smiles that last a lifetime.”
Watch the video above to learn more.
For those who despised the itty-bitty bag, you’re in luck. In 2023, you no longer have to sacrifice convenience for chic, because oversized bags are back.
When you’re looking for unlimited on-demand hot water, a tankless water heater is the way to go. When selecting between Rinnai and Rheem, which is better?
While there are different kinds of wired speakers, the best for mobility are ones that use Bluetooth technology.