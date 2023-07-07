If your life has been a little lackluster lately, then let Dr. Stacie Stephenson be your young fairy godmother. She has a new book titled “Glow” that is full of motivational tips so you too can create a vibrant life from within and more importantly, glow!

Ashley Howard learned all about the effective ways that people can practice mindfulness and meditation and how Dr. Stephenson puts these daily tips into use in her own life. Watch this video to learn more about her 90-day plan and the program incorporated into “Glow.”