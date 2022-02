PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Investigators remain tight-lipped about a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Southwest Portland that neighbors said began as a disturbance on an apartment balcony.

A 911 call sent police to the area of Southwest 9th and Broadway around 6:45 p.m. on February 19. While on their way, "they got an update that someone was shooting a gun," PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said Sunday. They set up a perimeter and told people to shelter in place.