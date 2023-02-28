PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With spring around the corner, The Plant Doctors in Portland say it’s time to re-pot plants for the new season.

“We call it ‘March Madness’ because it’s the time where it’s like go time for re-potting because the days are longer and so the roots start to wake up and say, ‘This is time for me to move,'” The Plant Doctors Co-owner Skylor Young said.

Young explained re-potting for spring helps roots take in soil and have more room to grow.

Watch the video above for a tutorial on re-potting.