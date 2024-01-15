PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is a National Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights activist inspired millions around the world, and now his only granddaughter is aiming to pick up where he left off.

Fifteen-year-old Yolanda Renee King has released a new picture book, ‘We Dream a World,’ as a tribute to her celebrated grandparents.

Watch the interview with Yolanda Renee King and reporter Donna Terrell above.

Nicole Tadgell, the illustrator behind ‘We Dream a World,’ also shows how she created the pictures behind the book in the video below.