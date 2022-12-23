PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a world of disposable and fast fashion, fine jewelry is a cherished possession that can be found at varying price points.

While the holidays can mean budgeting for gifts, Jewelers of America spokesperson Amanda Gizzi explained that shoppers don’t need to rule out the gift of jewelry just yet.

“Jewelry is available in every budget, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a gift that will last for years, and years and generations to come,” Gizzi said.

For gifting jewelry on a budget, she recommends shopping for diamonds in a pave setting, designed in a cluster, or shopping for gemstones that vary in price.

“The most important thing is to remember, when buying any jewelry, is where to shop and you should shop with a reputable jeweler,” Gizzi explained. She said this includes retailers that are members of trade organizations such as Jewelers of America.

Watch the video above for more tips for shopping for jewelry on a budget.