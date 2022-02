PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For people on the hunt for a new home in and around Portland, the selection is still slim and what is available is more expensive than it was a year ago.

The average sale price of a home in January 2022 was $596,600, a 14% increase from January 2021, when the average sale price was $514,700. The median sale price has also increased 11.6%, from $460,000 to $512,000.