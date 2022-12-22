PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As kids are home for the holiday break, parents, grandparents and other caregivers may struggle to answer the daily question of “what are we doing today?”

Lifestyle guru and Latina content creator Anabelle Blum joined Everyday Northwest to share tips for families looking for unique and inexpensive activities over the holidays.

To keep kids entertained on a budget, Blum recommends community volunteering or visiting local libraries, which may offer passes to nearby attractions like museums or zoos.

For an at-home craft, Blum suggests activities like building a time capsule filled with mementos of the past year or creating a family scavenger hunt.

The lifestyle expert also recommends looking into credit card or internet provider rewards programs for other activities like cooking classes, kids’ activity books or movie passes.