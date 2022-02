PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been more than a month since the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted, cutting off Tongans from much of the world, including their loved ones in Oregon.

The volcano, which erupted Jan. 15, 40 miles north of the country’s main island, sent a plume of ash into the sky and a tsunami pummeling into the archipelago. However, the true extent of the damage took a while to relay to the rest of the world after the lone undersea cable that connected to Tonga snapped, cutting out internet and cellular service for many.