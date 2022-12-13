PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holidays are here, and that means plenty of parties and family gatherings that are perfect for featuring fresh, flavorful berries.

Emmy and James Beard Award-nominated chef, Ali Rosen, teamed up with Driscoll’s Berries to share ways to incorporate berries into holiday dishes.

“I actually think [raspberries] fit perfectly with the holidays because they’re beautifully festive…they’re super flavorful, they’re easy to add into anything and they’re healthy,” Rosen said.

“The holidays are busy,” Rosen added. “So, we want to keep it simple and that’s really the key to all of these recipes.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Rosen’s recipes for basked oatmeal, tiramisu and prosciutto tartine.