Jessa Campbell & the Saplings are combining music and ecology with their creative songs that captivate young audiences through the wonders of nature. Their unique sound looks to inspire and engage children with upbeat music and ecology-based lyrics that Portland local Jessa Campbell writes.

Ashley Howard spoke to singer Jessa Campbell and bandmate Lawrence Orleck, a singer and guitarist in the group, about their fun style of music, what inspired them to create the ecology-based music theme, and all of the fun projects they’ve worked on.

Watch this video to learn more about Jessa Campbell & the Saplings and all their most recent album called “Forest Flow.”