Kristin Bride gains the “Remarkable Woman” recognition as being one of the finalist for Nexstar’s Nationwide “Remarkable Woman Initiative”. Her mission is putting an end to “cyber bullying.” Not only has she had a battle with breast cancer but also lost her 16 year-old son to suicide after being cyber bullied during the pandemic. Kristin fought for her concerns to be heard at the legislative level and has also put countless efforts towards social media awareness.