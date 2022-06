10-year old, Deegan Russell, from Hillsboro is proudly representing Oregon by already winning medals and heading to the UCI World Championships! Deegan’s next moves are to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm to hang out with the USA BMX Team and prepares for France!

To help Deegan with his journey to France to represent team USA visit: Fundraiser by Erin Mason : 2022 TEAM USA WORLD BMX CHAMPIONSHIPS for Deegan (gofundme.com)