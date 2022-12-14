PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – VH1 is bringing the Christmas spirit with an original Christmas movie with a female powerhouse cast.

Stars of “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol”, McKenzie Small and Mel B, joined Everyday Northwest to share more about the film and behind the scenes.

“It’s a take on the Charles Dickens’ ‘Christmas Carol,’” Small explains. “It stars [this] incredible lead cast of women who kind of show you what love is like, what happens when you lose it, what happens when you gain it back.”

Small added “Ashanti is the lead character, she plays Aphrodite and then she kind of mentors me throughout, tries to ruin my career and we kind of see that come back around.”

Describing the making of the movie, Mel B explained “I just got to have fun on set and just play me, basically.” The Spice Girls member added “just being part of the movie with the incredible cast I was like ‘yes, count me in.’”

Mel B also discussed the possibility of a 2023 Spice Girls tour: “We’ve got a lot of moving parts we’re figuring out right now because we’re hopefully going to be doing some kind of a documentary from our old archives…hopefully bringing out some new music but until it’s actually happening, I can’t say it’s a definite…I’m always hoping for a Spice Girls reunion.”

“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” premieres Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.