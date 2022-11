PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Imagine Veterans Memorial Coliseum 50 years ago, overfilled past capacity with cheering fans during March Madness between two high school teams.

Weaving in state and national politics, author Drew Kaza — a Sunset High School graduate –writes about the African American team with the Jefferson Democrats as they faced the team of all white players on the Baker Bulldogs in his new book “High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race, and Politics in Oregon 1972.”