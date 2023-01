PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of National Bobblehead Day, on Jan. 7, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing new bobbleheads, including a new Oregon Duck bobblehead.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin museum has around 10,000 bobbleheads on display from a variety of genres and time periods, according to Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

Sklar said the bobblehead of “one of the best mascots in sports,” is available for pre-order on the museum website.