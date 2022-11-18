PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The NCAA Division III playoffs will feature a big matchup between the Linfield University Wildcats as they take on the Pomona Pitzer Sagehens on Saturday.

The playoffs arrive as the wildcats are coming off an undefeated season – ranking number four in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Saturday’s game will also mark the 32nd playoff appearance for the Wildcats — including their third in a row.

Linfield University President Miles Davis attributes the team’s success to the students and program consistency.

“There are a lot of things that go into a successful program,” Davis said. “First of all, you have to have good students, and Linfield leads in the combination of student athletes. We are a D-3 school; we’re not farm teams for the NFL. I have students come there to be students as well as to play athletics.”

“Number two is consistency of the program,” David said. “All of our coaches in recent history, have had a lineage and involvement with the institution, including our present coach Joe Smith who played football for Linfield and came back as a coach. That consistency helps.”

Davis added “it is not fancy equipment, it’s discipline, it’s hard work, it’s smart students and making sure that we are doing our best.”

Ahead of game time, Davis is looking forward to the fan’s energy in the stands.

“On Saturday at 12:00, you need to be there and experience the energy of our students, our alumni, our faculty and staff will come in there to cheer on the team,” Davis said.

The university president is also looking forward to continued traditions at Maxwell Field and Memorial Stadium.

“As we go into the fourth quarter, holding up four fingers because that indicates a historical win we had when we were down and coming back from behind. You don’t quit,” David said. ““I think the other teams are in trouble.”

The matchup between Linfield and Pamona Pitzer will air on Portland’s CW 12 p.m. Saturday.