PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One holiday gift-giving challenge is finding the perfect gift for pets.

“Pampered Pets on a Budget” author and founder of the Pet Living blog, Kristen Levine, joined Everyday Northwest to share her tips on holiday shopping for pets.

“Pets give us health and happiness and laughter every single day and during the time of year when its kind of stressful, our pets actually help to calm us down. And spending time with our pets, whether it’s taking the dog for a walk or playing with the cat, actually lower our cortisol levels, which makes us less stressed. So, I think that’s a perfect reason to give them a great gift,” Levine said.

From toys and travel essentials to grooming products, watch the video above to learn where to find the perfect gifts.