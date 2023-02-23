KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30 PM PST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vet Set Go and VCA Animal Hospitals are teaming up to invite middle school students to enter the Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest.
Watch the video above to learn more.
