PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Folk Festival is back at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom for the weekend to celebrate the local music scene.

Festival co-founders, and Fox and Bones bandmates, Scott Gilmore and Sarah Vitort joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the fest and how their band came together.

Fox and Bones also stopped by for a special performance.

The Portland Folk Festival runs from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.