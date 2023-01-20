PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – From earthy top notes to beachy everyday vibes, a Portland-based candle company offers scents and fragrances to “elevate” your frequency.

What began as a hobby and a creative outlet for Rosemary Egby turned into a business she opened in the summer of 2020 — Asiyah Rose — which she hopes will inspire her daughter.

“This was something that I wanted to do to show her that she can become her own hero and not have to wait for things to be handed to her, but to really grab life by the horns,” Egby said.

The business owner noted that the company, named after her daughter, offers candles that are sourced locally and internationally and are hand-poured with an all-natural apricot and coconut cream wax.

With scents like goji hemp and palo santo sage, the candles come decorated with crystal stones, flower petals and a wooden wick that crackles.

In addition to candles, Asiyah Rose also offers fine fragrances. Asiyah Rose products are available online and at pop-up shops.