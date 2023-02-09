PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The My Muddy Valentine 5K obstacle Run is back with a new Portland venue for 2023.

The event, which will be held at Plumper Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Feb. 11, features obstacles for people of all skill levels and is open for singles and couples, Terrapin Events Owner Aaron Montaglione said.

“We have people who come to our events and they’re single and they leave and they’re not single – well, maybe not that quickly,” Montaglione joked.

He added “we get emails…and phone calls throughout the years of like ‘Hey, I met my wife,’ or ‘My brother-in-law met his wife at the event,’ so this is a great one for that,” Montaglione said.

The event also offers a pancake breakfast, beer and hot showers on site, Montaglione said.

Registration for the My Muddy Valentine 5K Obstacle Run closes at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 9.