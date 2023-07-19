If you aren’t excited for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, get excited because games start July 20 and two Portland Thorns players have been called up to play for the U.S. team. One player in particular is accomplishing things that very few players have at her age.

Sophia Smith is doing more than just scoring goals, she’s inspiring young athletes to strive for greatness and showing everyone why she deserves to be competing at the highest level of soccer at just 22 years old. Colby Wilson spoke to Sophia about her expectations for the World Cup, how it felt to be called up, and more.

Watch this video to learn all about this rising soccer star!