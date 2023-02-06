PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks are celebrating Black Hockey History on Saturday as the team takes on their Seattle Thunderbird rivals.

Everyday Northwest’s Ashley Howard will emcee the night at Portland’s Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum as part of their “hockey is for everyone” series.

The event will recognize the impact that Black athletes have had on the hockey community and fans will hear from NHL Vice President Kim Davis on her experience as a Black female executive in the world of hockey.

There will also be a post-game community skate.

“After the game, everyone is invited to stay, skates will be provided, everyone gets to go out on the ice, kind of get the full experience, which we’re so excited about to have people out there, brings everyone together as a community for sure,” Rosebud dancer Sidney Tran said.

The Winterhawks are also partnering with clothing company Be Proud, with profits from their merchandise sales benefitting local Black non-profits including the African American Alliance for Homeownership and BMIT.

Tran added, “to be part of a team that is definitely using their platform for good and spreading awareness, educating people, it’s something fantastic to be a part of.”

Saturday’s game begins at 6 p.m.