PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Watching COVID case trends and hospitalizations has always been a key for Oregon health officials in their efforts to manage the pandemic. If the current trends continue, Oregon could lift its public indoor mask mandate before the announced date of March 31.

Last week, OHA recorded more than 20,000 new cases. "The majority of case we are seeing are in the unvaccinated population," OHA Public Health Director Rachel Banks said.