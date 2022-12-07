PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of Portland’s biggest sporting events takes place Saturday as the Winterhawks play the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

At the match, fans throughout the stadium can participate in the Teddy Bear Toss — throwing stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to local charities and hospitals.

“Fans bring in at least one teddy bear, maybe we can do two or three, and first goal of the game, all teddy bears and other stuffed animals are thrown onto the ice. It’s this spectacular rainfall of stuffed animals,” said Hayley DuLong, Captain of the Rosebuds dance team.

This season, DuLong said the goal is to collect 20,000 stuffed animals.

The rivalry matchup will also include the debut of new Winterhawks jerseys, including holiday jerseys.

As the Rosebuds close out the year, member Hailey New said the team is looking forward to more performances.

“The team is really rounded out,” New said. “So, we’re all looking forward to this game and just to wrap out 2022 and start 2023 with the same party and just great energy that we brought so far to the season.”

“You don’t want to miss this game, we have some really great performances in store,” Dulong added.

Saturday’s Winterhawks matchup will also air on Portland’s CW.