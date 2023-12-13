PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — After nearly two years of weekday fun on Everyday Northwest, host Ashley Howard is saying goodbye.

“When I first arrived in Portland, I was on a mission to create something fun and original that would stand out from all the rest,” Ashley said on air during Wednesday’s show as she reflected on the effort to showcase sponsors and businesses in the community while also creating “a spotlight on Black and minority organizations.”

With more than 450 live episodes, Ashley is leaving Everyday Northwest for new opportunities.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the laughter and meeting all the interesting people who walk through our studio doors. A simple thank you would never be enough, but I’ll give it a try: Thank you so much for opening your home, your community, and your hearts to make a little space for me,” Ashley said.

