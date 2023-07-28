The PDX Black Collective Cultural Market is a collective of BIPOC business owners and service providers located in the Portland metro and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide a safe space for BIPOC owners to sell products and services in our community, and their market is coming to Portland on July 30.

Ashley Howard sat down with the co-founders of this event, Day Bibb and Keyunna Baker, and discussed the inspiration behind PDX Black Collective and their upcoming market. Listen in as they talk about all of the fun things that will be at the PDX Black Collective Cultural Market and how this connects to their own businesses, the Helen Rose Skincare Co. and Shoeboxbyki.

Watch this video to hear about all of this and more.