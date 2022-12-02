PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to gift-giving, one thing that will never go out of style is bling.

Beauty and lifestyle journalist Anna de Souza joined Everyday Northwest with tips for jewelry shopping from knowing where to start, finding the best value and the hottest trends — featuring jewelry from Kay, Vera Wang and Marchesa.

This year, de Souza says warm yellow gold continues to be a hot trend in 2022.

The Beauty and lifestyle expert also noted when it comes to styles, you can’t go wrong with the classics.

“Everyone appreciates upgrading their jewelry box collections with those go-to classics…that go with everything like the diamond hoops, the bold diamond rings,” de Souza said.

