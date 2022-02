PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The family of a man shot by a deputy during a traffic stop in Hazel Dell has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clark County, alleging a civil rights violation and a pattern of excessive force used by its law enforcement officers.

Jenoah Donald, 30, was shot Feb. 4, 2021, by Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sean Boyle following a traffic stop near NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue. Investigators said he was shot after a “struggle” with deputies while he was pulled over.