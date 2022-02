PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Valentine’s Day ‘heat’ wanes, it may be difficult to recall that at this time last year, the majority of the Portland Metro region was encapsulated under a sheet of ice. And more than a quarter million people were without power. Some, for several days still to come.

In fact, according to Portland General Electric, on February 14, 2021, over 288,000 residents were still without power in the aftermath of one of the region's worst ice storms in almost 40 years.