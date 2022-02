PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man and woman are facing federal charges after they robbed a bank in Aumsville and threatened a teller, according to the FBI.

On Feb. 8, Dustin Halvorsen, 37, was reportedly seen handing a Riverview Community Bank teller a note which said “you will be the first one shot” if the teller didn't comply. According to the criminal complaint, Halvorsen kept his right hand in his pocket alluding he had a gun.