The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn is a great fun place for the whole family with rides for the kids, acers of their famous tulips, tethered hot air balloons, and food! Tickets must be purchased prior to your visit on “Woodenshoe.com.” Or you can call 503-634-2243 for any questions

