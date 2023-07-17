We’ve all questioned our intuition before, but trusting your gut is a practiced behavior that can be learned and strengthened. Intuitive healer Eboni Banks has worked to learn the levels of intuition and how people can work to acknowledge and trust our intuition.

Ashley Howard spoke to Eboni about how life experiences can shape intuition and the role that trust and practice plays in utilizing intuition to create a better relationship with yourself. Watch this video to learn more about this powerful conversation and intuition lesson.