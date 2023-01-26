Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – The new year is the perfect time to re-evaluate financial goals, many of which require access to credit, as a recent survey highlights the connection between credit scores and overall well-being.

“Having a healthy FICO score can help people gain access to the credit that they need to do things like buy a car or remodel their home,” FICO General Manager Sally Taylor said. “It’s the credit score that’s used by 90% of top U.S. lenders when making lending decisions.”

FICO scores look at how much credit someone has, how long they have had credit, how much available credit is used and if bills are paid on time, Taylor explained.

Taylor also highlighted a FICO-sponsored survey on the connection between finances, credit and overall wellbeing.

“We found that people’s feelings about their credit scores are strongly linked to their overall well-being,” Taylor said. She added that 85% of respondents reported feeling more secure in the rest of their lives when their credit scores are healthy.

“Learning about the right steps to manage your FICO score can help people feel more in control of their finances in these uncertain times,” Taylor said.