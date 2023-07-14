Summer break is a great opportunity to spend quality time with your kids, and we have the perfect book to read with them.

Jamie Hudson spoke to two local authors, Jack Dunn and Rebecca Dunn, about the themes and message behind their new children’s book ‘All Different, But The Same.’ The two discussed their vision of the book, a fun twist in the illustrations, and their connection as grandfather and granddaughter.

Watch this video to learn all about the book and what makes these two authors so unique.