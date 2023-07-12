Summer is a great time to focus on achieving fitness and mental health goals. Dr. Mike Dow, a New York Times best-selling author and psychotherapist, is here to help you learn all about the strategies and exercises we can do to help our bodies and mind.

Jamie Hudson and Dr. Dow discuss the ways the stay healthy during the summer, through helpful dieting advice, hydration hacks, and more. Watch this video to hear more about their conversation and some of the useful tips that he wrote about in his seven books — including “The Brain Fog Fix” and “The Sugar Brain Fix.”