PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A search warrant was served at the home of a person believed to have opened fire in Normandale Park Saturday night, an incident that left one person dead and 5 others wounded.

Detectives arrived late Monday night at the Rose City Terrace apartments. An officer confirmed to KOIN 6 News it was part of the investigation into the Saturday shooting, but the officer said this person is not yet officially a suspect.