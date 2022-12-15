PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello joined Everyday Northwest to share how you can buy meaningful gifts and build healthy spending habits.

“I think this year, it’s really more important than ever that we’re purposeful with our gifting…what I really recommend is for families to work together to build good money habits because really that’s a gift that’s going to keep on giving way beyond the holidays,” Santaniello said.

To develop good money habits, Santaniello said, it’s important for families to teach their kids the importance of building a strong financial foundation.

“It is never too early for us to start teaching them and we can use the holidays as an example. So, whether that’s setting a budget for gifts, showing them that we’re picking and choosing for our holiday events or even saving up for something for the new year,” Santaniello said.

Santaniello highlighted Chase student banking as a tool to help teach kids these habits — featuring offerings for 6-years-olds to 24-year-old college students.

“Experts actually recommend…teaching the basics of money matters by age three,” Santaniello explained. “By around the age of seven, some of these money habits are already set within them.”